First Black Supreme Court justice in Colorado dies at 72

DENVER (AP) — Gregory Kellam Scott, the only Black justice to serve on the Colorado Supreme Court, died unexpectedly at his home in Indiana. He was 72.

Scott died Wednesday, the Denver Post reported.

He was sworn onto the court in 1993 after being appointed by Gov. Roy Romer. He served seven years before stepping down to become vice president and general counsel of Kaiser-Hill LLC, a private company contracted to clean up a former nuclear weapons facility in the Denver suburbs.

When announcing his retirement from the court, Scott said it had been an “experience of a lifetime.”

Patty Powell, an adjunct faculty member at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and one of Scott's friends, said Thursday that Scott was a giant and a role model for the state's legal community.

“He was such an intellectual giant. He loved the law. He was a good person, too," Powell said, recalling when he asked advice from friends on whether he should seek a seat on the court. “All of those things added up to your needing to do that. And you would be the first Black justice on the Colorado Supreme Court and that diversity is needed.”