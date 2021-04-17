 Skip to main content
First lady Jill Biden to visit Albuquerque, Navajo capitol
AP

First lady Jill Biden to visit Albuquerque, Navajo capitol

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden's office announced Saturday that she will visit the U.S. Southwest in the coming week, with stops planned in New Mexico's most populous city and the Navajo Nation's capitol in Arizona.

The announcement said Biden will travel to Albuquerque on Wednesday and visit Window Rock, Arizona, on Thursday and Friday.

The announcement did not elaborate on the scheduled visit but said additional information will be forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

