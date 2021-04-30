First lady Jill Biden to visit Salt Lake City next week

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is planning to visit Salt Lake City next week as part of a tour of several Western states, the White House announced Friday.

Biden will travel to Salt Lake City and Las Vegas on Wednesday and then go to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado the following day. No additional details about her visit were immediately available.

Biden visited an area of the Navajo Nation located in Arizona last week where she went to a small grade school. She also visited with donors in Salt Lake City in January 2020.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited southern Utah earlier this month as she prepared to submit recommendations on whether to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to downsize the Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante.

