First lady Jill Biden visits Kansas City, Kansas school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden touted the Biden administration’s interest in the concerns of the Hispanic community during a visit Tuesday to a school in Kansas City, Kansas.

Biden's visit to El Centro Academy, a dual-language early childhood education program, was part of a national tour during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

She was joined by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas and U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Garcias Guzman for a “charla” about the Hispanic community's challenges and concerns. Charla is Spanish for chat.

Presenters at the meeting included Huascar Medina, the first Latino poet laureate of Kansas; Elizabeth Ramirez, CEO of Casa Sonada KC, a real estate firm that helps Latinos buy homes; Olivia Caudillo, a junior at the University of Kansas studying aerospace engineering; and Pedro Zamora, executive director of the Hispanic Economic Development Corporation.

Biden and Guzman touted the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, a disaster relief loan aimed at helping struggling small businesses, The Kansas City Star reported.

“I think a lot of times people don’t have a really positive image of the government and what the government does, so I think it’s important we get out the message,” Biden said.

Biden was scheduled to visit the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago on Tuesday evening.

