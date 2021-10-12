 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

First lady Jill Biden visits Kansas City, Kansas school

  • 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden touted the Biden administration’s interest in the concerns of the Hispanic community during a visit Tuesday to a school in Kansas City, Kansas.

Biden's visit to El Centro Academy, a dual-language early childhood education program, was part of a national tour during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

She was joined by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas and U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Garcias Guzman for a “charla” about the Hispanic community's challenges and concerns. Charla is Spanish for chat.

Presenters at the meeting included Huascar Medina, the first Latino poet laureate of Kansas; Elizabeth Ramirez, CEO of Casa Sonada KC, a real estate firm that helps Latinos buy homes; Olivia Caudillo, a junior at the University of Kansas studying aerospace engineering; and Pedro Zamora, executive director of the Hispanic Economic Development Corporation.

Biden and Guzman touted the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, a disaster relief loan aimed at helping struggling small businesses, The Kansas City Star reported.

People are also reading…

“I think a lot of times people don’t have a really positive image of the government and what the government does, so I think it’s important we get out the message,” Biden said.

Biden was scheduled to visit the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago on Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: City Council Candidate Dan Moore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News