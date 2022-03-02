First Muslim elected to Connecticut House of Representatives

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut voters have made Maryam Khan of Windsor the first Muslim elected to the state's House of Representatives, as she easily won a three-way race Tuesday to represent parts of Windsor and Hartford.

Khan, recently a special education teacher at A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford, will be sworn into office Monday, said House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Wednesday.

Khan, 33, is also the first Muslim woman in Connecticut history to be endorsed by a major party. She has served more than four years on the Windsor Board of Education, most recently as the board’s vice president, the Journal Inquirer of Manchester reported. She called her win a “huge honor” and said she hoped to be an influence for young girls.

The mother of two will be the second Muslim elected to the General Assembly. The first was Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, a medical doctor specializing in pulmonology and critical care medicine.

On Tuesday night, Khan tweeted, “Thank you Windsor & Hartford for believing in me. This victory is ours!” Khan will represent the 5th Assembly District, filling the seat vacated by former state Rep. Brandon McGee Jr., D-Hartford, who resigned to become political director for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign.

