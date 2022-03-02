 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

First Muslim elected to Connecticut House of Representatives

  • 0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut voters have made Maryam Khan of Windsor the first Muslim elected to the state's House of Representatives, as she easily won a three-way race Tuesday to represent parts of Windsor and Hartford.

Khan, recently a special education teacher at A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford, will be sworn into office Monday, said House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Wednesday.

Khan, 33, is also the first Muslim woman in Connecticut history to be endorsed by a major party. She has served more than four years on the Windsor Board of Education, most recently as the board’s vice president, the Journal Inquirer of Manchester reported. She called her win a “huge honor” and said she hoped to be an influence for young girls.

The mother of two will be the second Muslim elected to the General Assembly. The first was Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, a medical doctor specializing in pulmonology and critical care medicine.

People are also reading…

On Tuesday night, Khan tweeted, “Thank you Windsor & Hartford for believing in me. This victory is ours!” Khan will represent the 5th Assembly District, filling the seat vacated by former state Rep. Brandon McGee Jr., D-Hartford, who resigned to become political director for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Viral moments from President Biden’s State of the Union Address

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News