AP

First Nevada pot dispensary on Idaho line cleared to open

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The first Nevada marijuana dispensary on the Idaho border has been cleared to open in the rural Elko County town of Jackpot.

Despite opposition from county commissioners in Idaho, the Elko County Commission unanimously approved a business license for the Thrive Cannabis Marketplace this week after authorities confirmed dispensary workers had passed background checks, the Elko Daily Free Press reported

“We have no issues moving forward with the license,” Elko County Undersheriff Justin Ames told the commission on Wednesday.

A representative for the store said they could be ready to open as early as Monday at the $1.4 million store. It will be open 24-hours, seven-days a week about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Wells and 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Recreational use of marijuana is legal in most states neighboring Nevada, including California, Arizona and Oregon. A dispensary is operating in West Wendover on the border with Utah, where it’s legal only for medical use.

But the one in Jackpot will be Nevada’s first that’s easily accessible by Idahoans, who long have traveled across the state line to gamble.

Twin Falls County commissioners north of the border had raised safety concerns about the dispensary along U.S. Highway 93.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Elko Daily Free Press.

