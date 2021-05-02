First Tongan police chief in Hawaii retires after 36 years

While a police officer, Faaumu assisted the FBI in shutting down a major drug distribution ring in 2001 that was responsible for up to 70% of the methamphetamines being sold on Maui at the time. He was able to translate wiretapped phone calls between many of the drug traffickers who spoke Tongan.

Faaumu also implemented the use of body-worn cameras for police officers in 2017, while police chief. He said the use of the cameras has reduced the number of complaints about officers by up to 80%.

“As far as the return on our investment, it’s very, very successful,” Faaumu said, noting that there were no public complaints about officers’ conduct in March.

Deputy Chief Dean Rickard, who worked with Faaumu when they were Lahaina patrol officers in the late 1980s, said one of Faaumu’s strengths in leading Maui Police Department was “his eagerness to engage in open and honest communications with department personnel, government leaders and members of our community.”

Faaumu had planned to retire in July 2020 before Maui Mayor Michael Victorino asked the chief to stay during the coronavirus pandemic, which required police to adapt to new rules and procedures.