 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Fla surgeon general offered outdoor meet as mask alternative

  • Updated
  • 0
Fla surgeon general offered outdoor meet as mask alternative

Rep. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, debates during a session Tuesday March 10, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of the state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition, officials have confirmed. Florida Senate leader Wilton Simpson, a Republican, sent a memo to senators Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 regarding the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky, asking visitors at the building to be respectful with social interactions. Polsky, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, had not yet made public her breast cancer diagnosis.

 Steve Cannon

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s surgeon general said that conversations while wearing masks aren't productive and that he offered to meet elsewhere when a state senator didn't let him in her office without a mask, citing a serious health condition.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo said in a statement released Tuesday that he offered to meet outside or in a hallway for his scheduled meeting last week with Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky. He said he doesn't believe he can communicate clearly and effectively while wearing a mask. Polsky was not satisfied, he said.

“I attempted in good faith to find some way for us to communicate that would respect each of our preferences,” Ladapo said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Having a conversation with someone while wearing a mask is not something I find productive, especially when other options exist.”

The incident drew broad attention over the weekend after Polsky revealed that she had breast cancer, though at the time of the meeting last Wednesday she had told Lapado only that she had a serious health condition. Ladapo said in his statement that he’s “saddened” by that news and wished her “blessings and strength.”

People are also reading…

Ladapo had asked to meet her in Tallahassee as he seeks confirmation in the Senate.

Polsky said in a statement that Ladapo’s excuse for not wanting to wear a mask was “absurd” and “insulting.” Polsky said that after the meeting was abruptly canceled, Ladapo was heard saying to his aides that he was “having fun” arguing with the senator.

“Further, physicians, nurses and support staff wear masks during surgery and other procedures where communicating clearly is literally a matter of life and death," Polsky said. "His outlandish notion that one cannot communicate with a mask on all but renders his qualifications as our state’s surgeon general an absurdity.”

Democrats have voiced their opposition to the appointment of Ladapo in September by Gov. Ron DeSantis. A day after he was named to the post, Ladapo signed rules allowing parents to decide whether their children quarantine or stay in school after being exposed to COVID-19.

The tense exchange at the senator's office also drew criticism from the GOP. The Republican leader of the Florida Senate, Walter Simpson, said in a memo that it was disappointing, and that visitors should respect masking and social distancing requests of senators and staff within their offices even though the building has no mask mandate.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who is challenging DeSantis in the gubernatorial race next year, said he was joining a group of local doctors to call for Ladapo's resignation.

DeSantis has opposed mask mandates in schools and said last week that he would call state lawmakers back to work early to pass legislation to fight vaccine mandates enacted by businesses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mental health pros team up with law enforcement to de-escalate crisis situations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News