Fla Surgeon General on vaccine wait: 'We will get to you'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s surgeon general urged the federal government on Wednesday to increase allotments of coronavirus vaccines to states like his, where large concentrations of seniors face the greatest risk of illness and death from a disease that has killed more than 2 million globally.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Dr. Scott Rivkees sought to reassure Floridians that their turn will come for the life-saving vaccine, which has been in short supply since being rolled out last month.

“The message is this: We will get to you,” Rivkees said in the telephone interview. “We are in a situation where we are awaiting additional supply, and as more supply gets available, we will get it to those of you in the public.”

It will be many months before all Floridains can be vaccinated. With 21.5 million people, Florida is the country's third most populous state.

The first rounds of vaccines were reserved for health care workers and other first responders. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has given priority to seniors 65 and older for the next round of vaccinations, prompting long lines, overwhelmed appointment portals and growing frustration among seniors eager to get vaccinated. Many have found themselves turned away because there hasn't been enough vaccine doses to go around.