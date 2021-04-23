 Skip to main content
Flagstaff begins adding water wells to augment city's supply
Flagstaff begins adding water wells to augment city's supply

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A contractor is drilling the first of five new wells planned by Flagstaff to augment the northern Arizona city's water supply.

The additional wells are part of a long-term capital plan drafted after a 2002 drought left Upper Lake Mayor reservoir nearly dry, resulting in water shortages for the city, officials said Friday in a statement.

The additional wells will “serve as a safety net against climate change and resulting drought, forest fires or infrastructure failure," officials said.

Drilling for the first well started in late February at Fort Tuthill County Park, which is located near the junction of Intestate 18 and State Route 89A just outside the city.

An existing well at Fort Tuthill was drilled in 2009 and is the city's most productive, and officials said the second well in that area is expected to perform similarly.

Funding for the water supply project comes from capacity fees paid by new developments for their water connections, not rates paid by users, officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

