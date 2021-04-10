Flagstaff subsidizes local purchases of eco-friendly autos

“It’s checking all the boxes,” Weinstein said. “I think the more incentives there are to make this change, the more it’s going to drive people to purchase.”

But that level of local interest has not always resulted in vehicles being purchased in Flagstaff.

Fitchett said some local automotive dealerships have told the city they struggle with locals purchasing vehicles at dealerships in other cities, whether that’s due to lower prices, tax incentives or a greater selection of fuel-efficient vehicles. The Sustainable Automotive Tax Rebate program looks to provide a level of support for these dealerships.

The city has received positive feedback from auto dealers since the new rebate program has been implemented, some adding that they have been able to improve the fuel-efficient vehicle stock, Fitchett said. But there is still work to be done, such as allowing dealerships to directly facilitate the rebate process instead of having buyers individually submit applications to the city.

Program managers will ask the City Council to make that change next month, Fitchett said, along with proposing greater access to the program for fuel-efficient vehicles.