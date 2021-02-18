Flint water defendants oppose 4-month delay in proceedings

In their joint motion, the defendants noted that Judge Elizabeth Kelly — who is handling seven felony cases stemming from the probe — had followed Beagle's lead and moved status conferences to June 24. They had initially been set for Thursday.

The combined effect “is to grind the Flint water cases to a virtual halt,” according to the filing. The defendants asked Beagle to conduct a general review of the grand jury record and order that all testimony and exhibits be produced “forthwith” on a rolling basis, contending that prosecutors had agreed.

The defense and prosecution are at odds, however, over whether the defendants are entitled to other materials such as conversations between the prosecutor and grand juror or information about how the one-judge grand jury was selected. The defense said a “thorough vetting” of grand jury discussions and other non-testimonial/non-evidentiary matters is needed to see if there was prosecutorial negligence and misconduct.

As of Feb. 3, the “voluminous” transcript of the one-year grand jury proceedings was still being prepared, according to the prosecution.

Courtney Covington Watkins, a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, said the latest motion was being reviewed.