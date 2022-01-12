 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Florida bill would ease challenges to local government laws

  • Updated
  • 0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Legislation that would make it easier for Florida businesses and individuals to challenge local ordinances cleared its first state Senate test Wednesday, with supporters calling it a needed check on government heavy-handedness and opponents saying the bill goes too far.

The measure, sponsored by Republican Sen. Travis Hutson, would make cities and counties come up with a “business impact statement” on a proposed ordinance and require the suspension of any ordinance when it is challenged by a lawsuit under certain conditions — and if the lawsuit prevails, the government would owe attorney's fees.

The bill was approved by the Senate Community Affairs Committee after a lengthy hearing that included testimony from opponents including the Florida League of Cities, Florida Association of Counties and the League of Women Voters.

“Why do we even have local government if we're going to allow individuals and businesses to tie their hands?" said Trish Neely of the League of Women Voters.

People are also reading…

Concerns also were raised about the potential costs of the “business impact statement” requirement, particularly for the hundreds of smaller cities and towns that dot Florida's landscape.

In addition, the bill would change a legal standard — known as the “rational basis review” — in which judges now must simply decide whether an challenged ordinance is part of a legitimate government interest. Instead, the measure would add a list of new factors judges must consider, such as whether the ordinance protects people's health, welfare, safety and quality of life as well as the economic impact on business.

Supporters include powerful business interests such as the Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. Their backers in the Senate said the measure brings more accountability to local governments when they seek to impose unduly harsh or unreasonable rules.

“They have no investment and they are telling you what you can and cannot do,” said GOP Sen. Dennis Baxley, a funeral director by trade. “This gives businesses a voice to respond to the heavy hand of government that can break them. Business people are not your enemy. They are the backbone of your community."

Sen. Gary Farmer, a Democrat and an attorney, called the legislation “the preemption bill of all preemption bills,” referring to the frequent practice of Florida lawmakers to override local decision-makers and sometimes voters on numerous subjects. Farmer noted that local governments take important steps such as regulating alcohol sales at bars, overseeing adult entertainment venues, creating affordable housing and even restricting sales from puppy mills.

“These are important ordinances that protect people,” Farmer said. “We should be respectful of the local officials and the people who elect them. We're going too far with this legislation.”

Hutson, whose family runs a development company, said state lawmakers are “now the last line of defense” when local governments overreach and contended the bill would actually streamline and accelerate challenges to local decisions. He also noted the bill has two more committee stops before it could reach the Senate floor and that changes are possible.

“We've got a long ways to go,” Hutson said.

Florida's regular legislative session that began Tuesday continues until March 11.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump's excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version, a move that would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte embarked on a fourth term Monday, leading a coalition that took office amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.

Watch Now: Related Video

How record high ocean temperatures are impacting Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News