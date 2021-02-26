Florida bills broaden access to medical, recreational pot

Florida could further broaden access to marijuana under a slew of bills proposed ahead of this year's legislative session that include tweaks to medical cannabis rules and even longshot measures to legalize recreational use.

The bills come alongside a separate move to put recreational use before voters as a state constitutional amendment in 2022, following the success of a ballot measure approving medical marijuana in 2016. The Make It Legal advocacy group says it must collect about 200,000 more signatures; 766,000 are needed to put the issue before voters.

Leaders in the state Legislature, controlled by Republicans for more than two decades, have long been generally opposed to legalizing recreational use, but at least one Republican state senator has sponsored a bill to make it legal for people over 21 to light up for fun. In addition to being in favor of the measure, Sen. Jeff Brandes, a lawmaker from central Florida, said it makes sense to give the Legislature first crack at it.

“My argument has always been that, you know, this should be a legislative matter," he said. “And if the Legislature fails to act, then the people should be able to act to pass it via constitutional amendment.”