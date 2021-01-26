Florida commissioner who stoked a Trump crowd won't quit

Resident Emily Orey called Busch’s “dangerous actions and words” at that rally “an embarrassment to the city” because he was elected to represent all residents.

Mayor David Henson and city officials agreed they don't have power to remove Busch under state law.

The commission struggled with whether they could even reprimand Busch, the Sentinel reported.

Commissioner Andrew Meadows pointed to a “Code of Boardmanship” resolution that Casselberry adopted in 2007 that says commissioners “will refrain from any individual action that could compromise the integrity of the city.”

But he stopped short of calling for a reprimand, or of hiring an independent attorney to investigate. The mayor agreed.

“Did it put the city in the best light? Probably not,” the mayor said. “But he’s already been publicly flogged. ... He pretty much put it on himself.”

Resident Jason Quinn said it would set a dangerous precedent for the board to condemn an elected official for what they say.

The video shows Busch urging the vice president not to certify the Electoral College votes the next day.