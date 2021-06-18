Florida Democrat: Kraken lawyer's group illegally operating

“If I had a different party affiliation, I may have turned a blind eye,” she said.

DeSantis' office did not immediately respond Friday to a call and email seeking comment. As Fried is elected independently, DeSantis has no control over her actions.

Powell did not return a phone message left at her Dallas law office or respond to an email. Defending the Republic did not respond to a message sent through its website.

Trump and his allies filed more than 50 lawsuits in multiple states over the election and lost at every turn. Powell and Rudy Giuliani were among the lawyers behind the cases claiming a conspiracy by Democrats, despite Republican state leaders, and Trump’s own attorney general and other administration officials, publicly stating there was no major election fraud. Powell appeared with Giuliani at a press conference and made multiple media appearances.

But after Powell threatened to “blow up” Georgia with a “biblical” court filing, the Trump legal team distanced itself from her, saying she was not working on their behalf but she continues to be one of his most vociferous supporters.

She is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems after she alleged it helped rig the election for Biden by manufacturing machines that could flip votes from Trump to Biden.

The Denver-based company claims Powell has raided Defending the Republic’s coffers to pay for personal legal expenses, citing her own remarks from a radio interview.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0