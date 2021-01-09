Florida Democrats elect ex-Miami Mayor Diaz as state leader

Republicans attacked Biden hard in Miami-Dade's influential Spanish-language media, accusing him of being a “socialista” or even a “communista.” That message, which was ineffectively challenged, resonated among Cuban and Venezuelan voters, whose families fled those homelands to escape communist and socialist governments. Florida Democrats must win South Florida by large margins to offset the Republicans' strong support in north Florida.

Diaz told Saturday's meeting that Florida Democrats are "at a crossroads.” A lawyer, he served as Miami mayor from 2001 to 2009.

“While Democrats all over the nation made gains, we continue to lose ground, we continue to lose elections and, more importantly, when we lose, all Floridians suffer," he said. “Especially our poor and working people, our Black and Hispanic, Asian and LGBTQ communities and our environment suffers. We cannot afford to fail them.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only Democratic statewide elected official, told the meeting that Florida Democrats need to learn from the the example set by their party in neighboring Georgia, where the once-solidly Republican state went to Biden in November as did both Senate seats in last week's runoff election.

“It was a tremendous day and seeing what it means to actually have a ground game that gets out the voters,” said Fried, who is weighing a potential gubernatorial run against Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis next year. No Democrat has won that office since 1994. “It taught us some tremendous lessons.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0