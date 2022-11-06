 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Florida election officials wary of potential tropical system

  • Updated
Election 2022 Tropical Weather

FILE - Voters exit the polls after casting their ballots on the first day of early voting at the Supervisor of Elections Main Office in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Oct. 24, 2022. Election officials in some Florida counties urged people to vote early Sunday, Nov. 6, where possible as a potential tropical system threatens the state on Election Day. The Palm Beach County elections supervisor, Wendy Sartory Link, said voters who want to avoid weather-related disruptions should cast their ballots by 7 p.m. Sunday.

 Greg Lovett - member, The Palm Beach Post

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Election officials in some Florida counties urged people to vote early Sunday where possible as potentially severe weather threatens the state on Election Day.

Voters who want to avoid weather-related disruptions should cast their ballots by 7 p.m. Sunday, the last day of early voting in the county, said Palm Beach County elections supervisor Wendy Sartory Link. In some counties early voting has already ended.

As of Sunday morning, more than 4.5 million votes had been cast through mail ballots and early voting, elections officials reported.

A developing weather system has a “high chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical depression” that could affect Florida’s east coast as well as the Bahamas and other parts of the southeastern U.S., the National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning.

Hurricane forecasters said it was too early to tell how strong the system might get but early indications had the track coming straight for South Florida and the northern Bahamas in the middle of the week.

Forecasters said people in those areas should be prepared for “coastal flooding, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf and beach erosion.”

The state Division of Elections did not immediately respond Sunday to an email asking whether additional preparations for a potential storm were planned.

The approach of the system comes as southwest Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, which left 130 people dead in the state after coming ashore near Fort Myers on Sept. 28.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order extending early voting days in three hard-hit counties and authorizing election supervisors to designate additional early voting locations. Voters there can cast ballots at any polling place in their registered county through Election Day. Election supervisors are also permitted to relocate or consolidate polling places if necessary.

Last week, Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said the state was ready for a fair and smoothly run election and that “voters can remain confident that their ballots will be counted accurately and on time.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

