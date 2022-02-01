 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

  • Updated
  • 0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

The north Florida district runs from Jacksonville to Gadsden County. The Republican dominated Senate recently approved a map that largely keeps it intact. The Republican dominated House also has proposed maps that do the same. The Supreme Court last decade also approved the map as constitutional.

But now DeSantis is questioning whether the district meets the state and U.S. constitutions. The state requires that districts be compact, contiguous and not drawn to benefit or hurt a political party or candidate.

“I ask for your opinion to help me be sufficiently conscious of race to comply with the Florida Constitution’s anti-diminishment provision but avoid being so conscious of race that my actions could violate the U.S. and Florida Constitutions,” wrote DeSantis, who is seeking reelection in 2022 and could be a presidential candidate in 2024.

People are also reading…

On the night before Martin Luther King Day, DeSantis proposed new congressional maps — a highly unusual move for a governor. The map included a redrawing of Lawson’s district so that it would contain more Republican voters and be more difficult for him to win re-election.

Lawson questioned the governor's motives.

“He has a Napoleon complex,” Lawson said. “This is the first time we’ve ever seen the governor really drop a map before the Senate and the House, and especially when he dropped it on MLK week. It’s obvious that there’s some problem with the governor as related to communities of interest and I think that’s something he has to resolve himself.”

Asked to respond, DeSantis’ communications office cited a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that said North Carolina unconstitutionally used race too heavily in approving congressional districts.

"Representative Al Lawson’s seat poses legal concerns," said DeSantis spokesman Taryn Fenske.

In his letter to the Supreme Court, DeSantis pointed out that the district spans about 200 miles (320 kilometers) from east to west to connect Black voters, but at one point is only three miles (about 5 kilometers) from north to south along the Georgia border.

DeSantis has stacked the state Supreme Court with conservatives, replacing three liberal justices who were forced to leave the bench because of age limits in the state constitution.

The governor's request to the Supreme Court had an immediate effect on the legislative process. A House committee cancelled a meeting to discuss congressional maps.

“It is not in our interest to proceed until such a time that the court indicates whether it will provide additional guidance," Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois and chairman of the Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee wrote to members.

The issue comes as the Legislature is considering another DeSantis priority related to race: A bill that would outlaw public schools and businesses from making white people feel uncomfortable for racist policies in the United States' past, such as slavery and refusing Blacks the right to vote.

A state House committee voted on political lines — all Republicans in favor, and all Democrats opposed — to support the legislation on Monday.

“It's more race baiting for election, because none of this is being taught in schools,” said Lawson, who spent nearly three decades in the state Legislature. “To put fear into citizens — white citizens — is more race baiting.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States and NATO have made no concessions to the main Russian demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine, including giving Moscow a guarantee that its western neighbor can never join the alliance.

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News