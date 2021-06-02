Florida Gov. DeSantis attacks Fried on COVID, achievements

In a telephone interview before the announcement, she criticized DeSantis for having a right wing agenda that's included making voting more difficult, signing a bill to punish social media companies she said was a response to former President Donald Trump being banned from Twitter and approving an “anti-riot” bill that was a response to Black Lives Matter protests.

DeSantis noted that Fried has been on the opposite side of him on many issues.

"She’s opposed us at every turn. All the good stuff we’ve been able to accomplish for Florida, she opposes it. I’ve done more, I think, in my first week as governor, than she has done in her entire time as agriculture commissioner," DeSantis said.

Among other accomplishments that Fried listed during the interview was pushing for the legalization of a hemp farming program, streamlining concealed weapon permitting to reduce wait times, updating water management practices, holding a climate change summit and developing an energy plan.

Fried is facing former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist, who is now a Democratic U.S. representative, in the primary. Crist ran for governor as a Democrat in 2014, losing to Republican Rick Scott.