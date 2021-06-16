Florida gov heeds call from Texas, Arizona for border help

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis castigated the Biden administration for what he called “a disaster and an emergency” at the nation's border with Mexico and said Wednesday that he would send law enforcement to Texas and Arizona, whose Republican governors have appealed to other states for help.

DeSantis became the first governor to heed the call from his fellow Republicans, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to send law officers to the border to help with interdiction efforts to capture those entering the country illegally -- including those working for cartels trafficking illicit drugs to all corners of the country.

“We have problems in Florida that are not organic to Florida, that we’ve been forced to deal with over many years but particularly over the last six months, because of the failure of the Biden administration to secure our southern border and indeed to really do anything constructive about what is going on in the southern border," DeSantis said during a news conference in the state's Panhandle.

Last week, Abbott and Ducey issued a letter seeking help from their fellow governors, claiming that the administration of President Joe Biden “has proven unwilling or unable” to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.