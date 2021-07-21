Florida gov rebuffs call for red tide emergency declaration

DeSantis said a state of emergency would only send the wrong message and hurt tourism across the state.

"The fact is we budgeted for this, we have money for this," DeSantis said. “That would not allow us to do anything that we are not already doing. The only way that would be helpful is if I had no money and I had to access unallocated general revenue ... Literally the only that would do is hurt some of these people because it would send the message that somehow all of Florida has problems.”

Jaclyn Lopez, the Florida director for the Center for Biological Diversity, said that the call for an emergency declaration isn’t political.

“It seems to be fairly uniformly requested by local government, fishermen, environmentalists, residents -– anyone who has to live with the reality of this putrid, life-choking red tide and associated fish kill,” she said in an email. “The red tide in Tampa Bay is a serious environmental and human health emergency. It is not going away any time soon.”

Red tide, a toxic algae bloom that occurs naturally in the Gulf of Mexico but is worsened by the presence of nutrients such as nitrogen in the water.