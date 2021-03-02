Florida gov touts COVID response as he highlights 2021 goals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reflected as much on the past year as he did his priorities for 2021 during a State of the State address Tuesday that touted his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis, a staunch opponent to lockdowns and business restrictions, said Florida is in much better shape than other states because it is open for business.

“While so many other states kept locking people down over these many months, Florida lifted people up,” DeSantis said. “Florida’s schools are open –- and we are one of only a handful of states in which every parent has a right to send their child to school in-person. All Floridians have a right to earn a living -– and our citizens are employed at higher rates than those in the nation as a whole. Every job is essential.”

DeSantis's speech marked the first day of the 2021 legislative session. Ironically, while DeSantis was talking about keeping the state open, the Capitol was closed to the public because of the pandemic.

In the early months of the pandemic, DeSantis shut down many businesses and set capacity limits at restaurants and other stores. But he later abandoned those policies and said Florida will never go on lockdown again.