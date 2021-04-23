Florida House OKs bill to ban abortions based on disability

The most emotional testimony came from Democratic Rep. Robin Bartleman. She was in tears and shaking as she described learning there was something wrong with the fetus during her second pregnancy.

Bartleman is a special education teacher, and she recalled a student that was born without a cerebral cortex. The child couldn't think or communicate and simply sat in a chair all day. She and her husband questioned whether she should end her pregnancy.

“I had to decide, was I going to bring this child into this Earth knowing what I knew about that student that I saw every day?” she said. “We would ask, ‘Is she in pain? Does she know? Is she hurting?'"

She said she and her husband prayed and asked God to help them decide as she approached the moment of no return before she couldn't have an abortion. She had one last ultrasound, and was told the fetus's heart had stopped beating.

“I did not have to make that decision, which was terrible. That's why I want to tell you, ‘Stay out of my decision.’ If this law passed I may have not been able to make that decision," she said. “That was a pregnancy I prayed for, worked for, took hormone treatments for. Don't insert yourself into my family decisions.”