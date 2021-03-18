Florida House OK's campus 'viewpoint diversity' measure

Roach and other Republicans argue that campuses sometimes are too preoccupied with “shielding” students from differing perspectives, especially those that the broader campus community finds offensive.

In recent years, free speech has become an incendiary issue on campuses across the country, sparking high-profile clashes in which protesters have shut down or heckled conservative speakers, including at the University of California, Berkeley.

In 2017, the University of Florida rejected a request for Richard Spencer, a well-known white supremacist, to speak on its campus because of concerns of violence. The university later reversed its decision after it was sued under the First Amendment, but Spencer’s speech was drowned out by protesters.

Critics in Florida are countering that the measure could have unintended and even dangerous consequences, with one Democratic lawmaker raising concerns over clashes between opposing groups.

“The idea is advanced that our colleges and our universities are teaching liberal views,” said Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a Democrat and retired college administrator. She suggested that survey findings could be used to later mandate certain curricula. “This survey will give someone a basis to say we need to be focusing on these ideas, these viewpoints more so than others.”