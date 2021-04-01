Florida House passes bills on civics, school records

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House began its Thursday session by unanimously passing two civics education bills, including one sponsored by a representative who emigrated from Kosovo that would require schools to develop an oral history telling diverse, personal stories that promote civic awareness.

The bill was among nearly forty passed in less than two hours during a whirlwind session dealing with issues ranging from wine containers to chickee huts to bicycle seats. The House also passed a Parents' Bill of Rights measure after sharply divided debate between Democrats and Republicans.

The first bill passed was sponsored by Republican Rep. Ardian Zika, who received loud applause from representatives after a passionate speech about his love for America after his family fled from Kosovo.

“Total darkness is the only way to describe growing up in Kosovo in the shadow of an evil dictatorship. It was a place where socialists stole your bread and communists stole your soul,” Zika said. “But even in the darkest of the dark, there was always a light. We knew what it was. It was America.”