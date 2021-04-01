 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida House passes bills on civics, school records
0 comments
AP

Florida House passes bills on civics, school records

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House began its Thursday session by unanimously passing two civics education bills, including one sponsored by a representative who emigrated from Kosovo that would require schools to develop an oral history telling diverse, personal stories that promote civic awareness.

The bill was among nearly forty passed in less than two hours during a whirlwind session dealing with issues ranging from wine containers to chickee huts to bicycle seats. The House also passed a Parents' Bill of Rights measure after sharply divided debate between Democrats and Republicans.

The first bill passed was sponsored by Republican Rep. Ardian Zika, who received loud applause from representatives after a passionate speech about his love for America after his family fled from Kosovo.

“Total darkness is the only way to describe growing up in Kosovo in the shadow of an evil dictatorship. It was a place where socialists stole your bread and communists stole your soul,” Zika said. “But even in the darkest of the dark, there was always a light. We knew what it was. It was America.”

The bill would require the development of a K-12 civics curriculum that, among other things, would include “portraits in patriotism” that tell the personal stories of civic-mindedness. Among those stories would be “first-person accounts of victims of other nations’ governing philosophies who can compare those philosophies with those of the United States.”

The curriculum must also include comparison of communism and totalitarianism that conflict with the democratic principles of the United States.

A separate bill would require the state to develop a civics literacy course study that includes participation in outside activities and a research paper describing the experience.

“This bill is going to provide more opportunities for young people to recognize that they too can learn the tools to be active and engaged citizens, they too can learn how government works,” said Democratic Rep. Ben Diamond, the bill's sponsor.

The Parents' Bill of Rights would give parents full access to their children's school, health care and criminal justice records. It passed on a 78-37 vote.

Democrats opposed the bill arguing that a student who confides to a teacher that he or she is gay or transgender might be outed by the school to the student's parents.

“Even today, too many parents are unwilling to put their biases aside in order to provide an unconditionally safe and loving home for their child. I know it, I've seen it, I have lived it,” said Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

Republican Rep. Erin Grall defended her bill.

“We hear ... the horror stories of the bad parent, the abusive parent, the intolerant parent, and I continue to refuse to accept that we should diminish the rights of all parents in the raising of their children because of the acts of a few,” Grall said.

Among bills that passed with little or no debate are measures that would:

— Repeal a law that prohibits wine containers larger than 1 gallon.

— Exempt the Miccosukee and Seminole tribes from needing a building permit to build chickee huts.

— Revise a law that makes it illegal to ride a bicycle without a seat if the bicycle was manufactured to be ridden without one.

— Make clear in law that licensed message therapists can use their knees while treating clients.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News