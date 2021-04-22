Florida House recalls Parkland, passes school safety bill

Lawmakers responded quickly to the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14, 2018, and passed legislation that included new gun restrictions, the creation of a commission to study school safety and a number of measures to improve communication between schools and law enforcement.

Democratic Rep. Matt Willhite recalled his feelings when hearing about shootings and meeting with parents and students who flooded the Capitol after the attack.

“I didn’t sleep, I didn’t eat. There was just a weird feeling in this chamber. There was a weird feeling across our state and our nation,” he said. “That was a 911 call to this state to wake up and start protecting our children in a better way, shape or form and we started and we continue to do it.”

The last statement before the vote was made by Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who was the Parkland mayor when the shooting occurred.

“I remember pretty much every moment after 2:15 on Feb. 14. It was devastating. What these families went through, no family – no family at school or anywhere – should have to go through," she said. “It's been incredible to watch the advocacy that's come out of this, but there's not a day that goes by that I don't wish I could go back and it would always be Feb. 13, 2018.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0