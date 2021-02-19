Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway.

The proposal is notable because for years Republicans dominated vote by mail in Florida, and it was embraced by the state's many older voters. It helped the GOP cement a durable statehouse majority and narrowly win statewide races.

But the Republicans in Florida lost that edge last year. Trump railed against mail voting, and GOP voters' trust in the system sank, according to polls. In Florida, his complaints alarmed state Republicans, and Trump sent out tweets stating that in Florida, where he voted by mail, the system was “Safe and Secure, Tried and True.”

In the end, Democrats in the state outvoted Republicans by mail for the first time in years as a record 4.9 million Floridians voted by mail. Democrats cast 680,000 more mail ballots than Republicans did.

The new bill would essentially wipe those new Democratic voters from the rolls ahead of 2022, when DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio lead the list of incumbent Republicans up for reelection.

"Republicans used to have the advantage, and now it's the Democrats who have the advantage. So now it's time to make a change," said campaign strategist Mac Stipanovich, a former Republican.