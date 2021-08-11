Florida kids head back to school amid COVID-19 surge

“At no point shall I allow my decision to be influenced by a threat to my paycheck; a small price to pay considering the gravity of this issue and the potential impact to the health and well-being of our students and dedicated employees,” his statement said.

Ford's advice for parents with children who are 12 and older is to get them vaccinated.

“This is again another layer of safety that we can offer our children," he said. “Not only to keep them healthy but to keep them from bringing the virus home and maybe exposing other people in the household or in the community."

Kevin Cho Tipton, a critical care nurse practitioner for two South Florida hospitals, said teams in the emergency rooms and ICUs are exhausted. He said unvaccinated people often spread the virus among their family members.

“They often tell us someone threw a surprise party for us. Someone said they wanted to come over and have dinner. Or they went out, or went to the movies. Or did something around people that they trusted and wound up getting sick. This is the most common story," Tipton said.

Associated Press contributors include Kelli Kennedy in Fort Lauderdale. Gomez Licon reported from Miami.

