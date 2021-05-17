Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

The Seminoles had backed Amendment 3, but that backing was widely seen as a way for the Tribe to preserve its gaming dominance in the country’s third-most populous state.

The Tribe contends that it is not subject to the provisions of Amendment 3, with Allen suggesting that an understanding was made “before we ever wrote a check for $22 million” to help win passage of Amendment 3.

“We may be naive but we’re not crazy,” Allen said.

The Legislature wanted time to consider the agreement outside on it's own, rather than try to approve the 75-page agreement as it was wrapping up budget negotiations and other major issues during the session that ended April 30.

Unlike the regular session, when the Capitol was closed to the public and lobbyists because of the coronavirus pandemic, the building was open to all. Many people and lawmakers were maskless and social distancing was less of a concern.

The Senate and House quickly opened and adjourned their sessions and committees met later Monday to consider bills related to the compact. The Senate planned to go into session again Tuesday, and Sprowls said the goal would be for the House to vote on Wednesday and then go home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.