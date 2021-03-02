Florida lawmakers gavel into session with key bills looming

While Republican lawmakers have signaled their support for the governor's initiatives, they will have their own priorities. The coronavirus pandemic will weigh heavily on the budget and the legislative agenda, including in how lawmakers conduct their business.

“Over the next 60 days, we will address areas for improvement based on lessons learned throughout the pandemic,” Simpson said in opening remarks.

Simpson said a key priority will be to address the state's pension fund as its financial liabilities escalate and become “the single largest threat to Florida’s balance sheet.”

Simpson noted that in 2012, when he was first elected, the unfunded liability of the state's pension plan was $21.6 billion. Today it is $36 billion, he said.

“It is important for us to recognize that unchecked and unchanged, our pension system will continue to take a bigger share of our state budget which will crowd out funding for other priorities,” he said.

In their response to their Republican counterparts, Democrats laid out far different approaches — a progressive agenda with little chance of gaining traction that focuses on climate change, alternative energy and expanding the social safety net.