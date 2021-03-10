Florida lawmakers move to ban absentee ballot drop boxes

While elections supervisors have welcomed a provision of the bill that permanently allows them to start counting absentee ballots sooner, they oppose other key changes. Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the vice chair of the statewide group representing county elections officials, disputed assertions that drop boxes are not adequately secure.

Baxley, who has previously suggested the U.S. Postal Service could not be trusted with the task of securing and delivering ballots, now says that the only drop boxes that should be used are mailboxes and those at post offices.

For years, Republicans have dominated vote by mail in Florida, but Democrats worried that the pandemic would keep voters from casting ballots on Election Day. So they pushed hard to get Democratic voters to apply for absentee ballots that they could put in the mail or deliver drop into special collection boxes. Many of those boxes were outside elections offices and other government buildings.

DeSantis also has endorsed a provision that would require voters to apply for absentee ballots every year, instead of the two-year time period currently in place.