Florida Legislature agrees on $101.5 B budget

Also, state attorneys, public defenders and district court judges will get a 10% pay raise.

And first responders, teachers and early learning instructors will get $1,000 bonuses. Schools will also receive $550 million to raise the minimum teacher salary if the budget is approved.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has the power to veto individual items in the budget, but what was approved largely reflects what he wants.

The Legislature has to wait 72 hours before voting on the budget, and lawmakers are still smoothing out differences in language to implement the spending plan. But the agreement means the Legislature should be able to end it's annual 60-day session on time Friday — unlike last year, when it had to extend for several days to work out a spending plan.

But regardless of the agreement, lawmakers will return to Tallahassee on May 17 for a special session to discuss and vote on a gambling compact that DeSantis signed with the Seminole Tribe. The 30-year deal would bring the state an additional $2.5 billion a year for the first five years, and up to $6 billion a year before it expires.

