Florida man convicted in plot to attack pro-Trump protesters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was convicted Thursday of trying to organize an armed response to supporters of former President Donald Trump for an expected gathering at the state Capitol in January ahead of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.

Daniel Alan Baker, 33, of Tallahassee, was convicted of two counts of transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to kidnap or injure another person.

Baker used social media to recruit people in a plot to create a circle around protesters and trap them in the Capitol, according to the FBI. Court documents describe what it said were a series of threats of violence made by Baker, along with a prediction of civil war. Baker was described as anti-Trump, anti-government, anti-white supremacists and anti-police.

“The free exercise of speech is central to our democracy,” acting U.S. Attorney Coody said in a news release. “However, the defendant’s threats of armed violence to inhibit expression of political views different than his own are both unlawful and dangerous.”

There were nationwide alerts about potential protests at state Capitols the weekend before Biden was sworn in, prompted in large part by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.