Florida mask debate split-screen: courtroom vs. classrooms

The three-day hearing that started Monday before Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper pits pro-mask parents against the DeSantis administration and state education officials who contend that parents, not schools, should choose whether their children cover up in classrooms.

The highly contagious delta variant led to an acceleration in cases around Florida and record high hospitalizations just as schools prepared to reopen classrooms this month. By mid-August more than 21,000 new cases were being added per day, compared with about 8,500 a month earlier. The state said 16,820 people were hospitalized on Tuesday, down from a record of more than 17,000 last week.

Dr. Mona Mangat, a St. Petersburg physician who specializes in pediatric immunology, testified Tuesday on behalf of the lawsuit plaintiffs that face coverings remain essential in classrooms because children 12 and under aren't yet eligible to get their shots.

“That leaves us with vaccination where we can and masking everybody,” Mangat said. “Masking of any sort that you can get your hands on is better than no masking.”

Other testimony Tuesday featured a Stanford University medical professor and researcher who supports DeSantis and state education officials in contending there's little science to warrant a mask requirement for all students.