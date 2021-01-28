Florida official on vaccines: Biden 'inherited a mess'

Pizzo also said that the governor should distribute vaccines more equitably, as concern rises that some communities of color and poorer areas don't have equal access to the protection against a disease that has infected nearly 1.7 million people in Florida and killed more than 26,000.

Moskowitz conceded that some areas of the state, particularly communities of color, may not be getting equal access to vaccines. He also acknowledged that the state would have to do better on that score — particularly on the public relations front as DeSantis travels to the state to announce vaccination center openings in communities mostly populated by affluent white Floridians.

“Just because I put up a site in the minority community, it does not guarantee access," he asserted to reporters after the hearing. “There's no doubt that minorities are underrepresented, based on the population getting the vaccine. Some of that is access, but a lot of that is hesitancy.”