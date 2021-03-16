Florida plans to send COVID relief money to 1st responders

The governor said he wants to use $1 billion to establish an Emergency Management Response Fund. The state's emergency management system, more accustomed to handling hurricanes and other emergencies, has been in the forefront in responding to the coronavirus outbreak, which plunged the state into a public health crisis about a year ago.

Another $1 billion would go toward the state's resiliency campaign against rising sea levels.

The Republican governor's plan also includes nearly $260 million to help seaports, which were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic that crippled the cruise industry and hampered shipping traffic. And he would use about $73 billion of that money to help modernize the state’s CONNECT system, the much-maligned platform Floridians use to get unemployment benefits.

More than $208 million of the money would go directly to first responders in the form of one-time direct payments.

“We know the pandemic put a lot of strain on our first responders — EMTs, sworn law enforcement, firefighters — so we believe we should recognize their sacrifice,” the governor said.

DeSantis said he would let the state Legislature decide how to spend the remaining $6 billion of the federal relief money.

