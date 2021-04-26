Florida population boom boosts its national political clout

Rep. Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg is considering another bid for governor, a post he previously held as a Republican before becoming an independent and being elected to Congress as a Democrat. Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy has begun raising her statewide profile as she considers challenging Rubio.

Both could find themselves squeezed out if the redistricting panel redraws their districts in a way that brings in more conservative voters. To a lesser degree, the redrawing also could factor into whether U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando decides to run for governor or Senate.

Where the new district will be added remains uncertain. Most predictions point to the southern half of the state, possibly along the Interstate 4 corridor and the Miami metropolitan area. However they are drawn, the added districts will cause a ripple effect. Boundaries will have to shift elsewhere to equalize the number of people each district represents.

With Florida Republicans firmly in control of the Legislature, Democrats worry that redistricting will worsen their disadvantage and influence the balance of power on Capitol Hill, where Democrats hold just a slim House majority.