Florida Senate passes $95B budget proposal, changes to come

“Certainly we are going to be putting out a list very soon,” he said. “It will be those infrastructure deals — roads, water, some of the governor's stuff we'll put in there.”

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis initially proposed a $96.6 billion budget, and later suggested adding another $4.1 billion in additional spending from federal relief money.

The Senate budget sets the minimum wage for state workers at $13 per hour, which will benefit more than 10,000 state workers. Voters last year approved a constitutional amendment that will eventually raise the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026. In September, it will increase to $10 an hour.

The House and Senate have until April 27 to agree on a spending plan if they want to wrap up the 60-day legislative session on time. Once an agreement is reached, lawmakers have to wait 72 hours before voting on the budget.

The Senate amended its budget proposal to include $3 million to make repairs at the Piney Point wastewater reservoir at a former Manatee County phosphate plant that days ago had prompted evacuation orders. Simpson said that upwards of $200 million might eventually be appropriated to clean up the site using federal relief money.