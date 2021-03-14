Florida Senate weighs legal immunity against COVID lawsuits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A measure that would shield businesses from COVID-related lawsuits could make it before the Florida Senate later this week, providing another key test for a measure that supporters assert will protect against frivolous lawsuits but that critics worry could give blanket immunity to most business owners, including long-term care facilities, who negligently put the public and their workers in danger during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the House approved liability protections for most businesses and was to later take up another bill specific to health care providers.

The version coming before the Senate combines both into a single bill, and would put pressure on the House to follow suit. And it could provide Democrats, who are generally opposed to the bills, with more opportunities to advocate for changes they hope will favor workers and consumers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has urged his allies in the Republican-controlled statehouse to make the COVID liability issue a priority during the 60-day legislative session, which is entering its third week. He argues that a spate of lawsuits could translate to the loss of jobs.

Immunity from COVID lawsuits is especially important for long-term care facilities. State health records show that nearly 11,000 residents in those facilities died from the pandemic.