Florida sends COVID-19 liability protection bill to governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida businesses, governments and healthcare providers will be protected from coronavirus lawsuits if they made a good effort to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 under a bill the House sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.

In order for a lawsuit to move ahead, a plaintiff would have to show that the defendant deliberately ignored guidelines. A plaintiff would also need a signed affidavit from a doctor stating with reasonable certainty that injury or death caused by COVID-19 was a result of the defendant's actions.

The bill “provides limited liability protection to those entities in Florida that tried day after day to do what they were told they needed to do,” said Republican Rep. Colleen Burton. “The future of Florida depends on the ability of our business and healthcare providers to stay in business.”

Democrats said the measure will deny access to the courts for people who were damaged by the disease or whose relatives died from the coronavirus. They said the language in the bill and need to prove gross negligence will make it difficult to bring a case forward.