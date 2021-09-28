 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy
0 Comments
AP

Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Doral Academy Preparatory School in Doral, Fla. Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state.

 Wilfredo Lee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state.

DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol “to detain any aircraft, bus, or other vehicle within the State of Florida reasonably believed to be transporting illegal aliens to Florida from the Southwest Border” — if allowed by federal and state law. The caveat that the law must be followed likely prevents them from seizing federal aircraft.

He also ordered the agencies to gather information on the identities of any immigrants arriving illegally in Florida from the Mexico border and told state agencies not to spend money assisting those immigrants unless required by law.

Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani criticized DeSantis, saying he's using the immigration issue to score political points with his conservative base instead of focusing on other issues facing the state.

“He is completely bonkers and just wants to distract everyday people from real life issues,” she said. “We have an affordable housing crisis, we have climate change to worry about, we have folks that can't find a good paying job. There's so many issues around us and this is what he chooses.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody's lawsuit claims the federal immigration policy will cost the state millions of dollars and cause harm to Florida.

“While some arriving migrants have legitimate asylum claims, many do not. Some are gang members and drug traffickers exploiting the crisis at the border, as evidenced by the skyrocketing amount of Fentanyl seized at the border this year,” the suit says.

Moody and DeSantis held a news conference in southwest Florida in which both strongly condemned Biden on immigration and praised former President Donald Trump's policies.

“President Biden is aiding and abetting criminal cartels,” Moody said.

Asked about the lawsuit and DeSantis' order, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she hadn't seen the suit.

“Any Republican or any member who wants to have a constructive conversation about solutions to addressing what we all agree is not a long-term sustainable operational or moral approach to immigration, we're happy to have that conversation,” Psaki said.

DeSantis, considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has been attacking Biden on immigration for months. He sent Florida law enforcement officers to Texas to help deter illegal border crossings and he and Moody later visited the border and held a news conference to talk about the issue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riverssance preview

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
National Politics

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

+2
EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target
National Politics

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

  • Updated

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman's home rather than a clinic. It's an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News