Florida's COVID-19 deaths rise as it leads in hospital rates

Some officials worry the surge of cases fueled by the delta variant is happening as children return to school for the fall semester, most without a mandatory mask policy. Various school districts have already reported cases among students and staff, and although they were likely infected before classes resume, officials have placed some under a COVID-19 quarantine.

In Palm Beach County, officials said they ended the second day of classes with 440 students sent home to quarantine. As of Friday afternoon, the school district had reported 134 cases, of which 108 were students and 26 employees.

In Broward County, where classes have not started, two elementary school teachers and a teacher assistant, all in their late 40s, died from COVID-19 in a 24-hour span earlier this week, the teacher’s union said in an emailed statement. The three were unvaccinated.

Union president Anna Fusco had previously told WFOR-TV in Miami on Thursday that it was four teachers, but the union later said the fourth death was a Broward County Public Schools graduate with close ties to the school district through her job.