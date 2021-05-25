Floyd family meeting Biden as Congress mulls police bill

The Floyd family has multiple opportunities to weigh in on the congressional efforts Tuesday. In addition to their visit to the White House, the family was meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, the lead House negotiator on the policing bill, as well as key senators.

While Biden set the anniversary of Floyd’s death as the initial deadline for legislation to reach his desk, the issue of police reform is a particularly politically thorny one. Congressional negotiators have struggled to find a compromise that can make it through an evenly divided Senate.

Still, speaking on Tuesday on CNN, Philonese Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, expressed optimism at the chances for an eventual bill to pass the Senate. “I think things have changed. I think it is moving slowly but we are making progress,” he said.

He spoke, too, to the gravity of the day for the Floyd family, saying his sister had called him just past midnight to tell him, "This is the day our brother left us.”

Ben Crump, the Floyd family’s lawyer called on Biden to “reiterate that we need to get it passed.”

But that's up to Congress, said Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, in a statement to the AP.