Flush revenue leads means funds for Native Hawaiian programs

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are on course to commit $600 million to a long-underfunded program providing housing and land leases to Native Hawaiians as they wrap up the current legislative session this week.

The allocations come after Hawaii tourism and state tax revenues rebounded from a COVID-19 pandemic crash. Lawmakers had a $2 billion general fund surplus this year instead of a massive revenue shortfall.

In accordance with Hawaii law, they're giving some of the bounty directly to taxpayers: $300 will go to individuals who earned less than $100,000 a year in 2021 and to couples who earned less than $200,000. Individuals and couples who earned more than those amounts will receive $100.

House and Senate lawmakers are expected to pass the refund legislation when it goes up for floor votes on Tuesday.

The $600 million for Native Hawaiian housing will help those eligible under The Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920.

The century-old law was meant to help Hawaiians be economically self-sufficient by providing them with land. People with at least 50% Hawaiian blood quantum can apply for a 99-year lease for $1 a year.

But Hawaii has been slow to award leases, and the waitlist for properties has more than 28,000 names on it.

Surveys by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands indicated some on the waitlist could instead get help with a down payment to buy a home on the market instead of signing a lease, so some of the allocation will go toward this.

Rep. Sylvia Luke, the chairwoman of the House Finance Committee, said lawmakers had a moral obligation to make a large commitment to help Native Hawaiians this session.

“If we’re not going to do it when we have a surplus, when are we ever going to do it?” Luke said last month during a “talk story” session over Zoom with the Council on Native Hawaiian Advancement.

