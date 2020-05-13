Flynn case boosts Trump's bid to undo Russia probe narrative

The hope is to revive some of the pre-pandemic arguments to cast Trump, even now as an incumbent, as the political outsider being attacked by the establishment.

Trump has increasingly lashed out in the year since Mueller's report did not accuse him of a crime or allege a criminal conspiracy between his campaign and Russia. Revelations since then have exposed certain problems with the early days of the FBI's probe, including errors and omissions in applications to surveil an ex-Trump campaign adviser.

Republicans in Congress and inside the administration have echoed the attacks and scrutiny.

National intelligence director Richard Grenell has declassified a list of names of Obama administration officials who reportedly asked for Flynn's identity to be unredacted in intelligence documents, while Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a Senate floor speech that the “rule of law is at risk if the federal government can get away with violating the Constitution to do what they did to Lt. Gen. Flynn."'

Republicans have generated a “thick fog of propaganda," Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland told The Associated Press. “Trump and his enablers in Congress have a strategy of never admitting anything and always going on the attack."