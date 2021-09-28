Foes of massive Arizona tax cuts file to block them

"In the meantime, we’ll maintain our position that the reforms adopted by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ducey earlier this year make Arizona more competitive than ever,” Seiden said.

Arizona education backers have risen up in the past five years against what they say is the GOP's failure to support K-12 public schools.

In the past four years, they successfully referred a universal voucher expansion to the ballot and voters soundly rejected the expansion. The 2018 statewide teacher strike won the 20% pay raise and advocates also collected enough signatures to get Proposition 208 on the ballot, which added the 3.% income tax surcharge to the wealthy. An August state Supreme Court ruling put that new revenue in jeopardy.

Arizona’s constitution allows voters to block new legislation by collecting signatures from 5% of the people who voted in the past general election. If the petition sheets and signatures are verified by the Secretary of State and county recorders, the law is put on hold until voters decide at the next general election.

Also Tuesday, a group that was circulating petitions in hopes of blocking three new election laws they contend amount to voter suppression failed to collect enough signatures, organizers said Tuesday.