Foes of new Arizona voting laws short of signatures to block

“We’re turning in hundreds of thousands of signatures,” Beth Lewis, executive director of Save Our Schools, Arizona said Monday. “And I’m confident that we’re going to turn back the attacks on Prop. 208 and keep $1 billion in our classrooms every single year.”

Lewis' group is part of a coalition of education advocates opposed to the tax cuts. They argued that they will prevent the Legislature from boosting funding for schools and other important spending priorities. Arizona is near the bottom for school funding among the 50 states.

Arizona's constitution allows voters to block new legislation by collecting signatures from 5% of the people who voted in the past general election. If the petition sheets and signatures are verified by the Secretary of State and county recorders, the law is put on hold until voters can weigh in at the next general election. That will be in November 2022.

Porter said her group relied on volunteers and did not use paid circulators. Collecting large numbers of signatures on a tight time frame using only volunteers is extremely difficult.

“I don't think that the lack of signatures is any indication of the voters not being opposed,” Porter said. “It was simply a matter of getting enough petitions in front of enough people.”