Foes of tax cuts, voting law changes ready petition filings

PHOENIX (AP) — Massive income tax cuts passed by the Arizona Legislature earlier this year and a series of election law changes could be put on hold until voters weigh in next year if opponents turn in enough signatures by a midnight Tuesday deadline.

A coalition of education advocates believe they have gathered enough signatures to put at least one and possibly three new tax cut laws on hold. They were working Monday validating and double-checking petition sheets in advance of turning them into the Arizona secretary of state's office on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a group opposed to three new election laws were also going through their petition sheets, although they were less certain they had collected the 118,823 valid signatures they need.

The tax cuts enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey in late June would cut taxes by at nearly $2 billion a year by phasing in a flat tax. They also would shield high-earning taxpayers from a 3.5% additional levy voters approved last year through Proposition 208, and a separate tax cut bill would exempt small business owners from being liable for the new tax.