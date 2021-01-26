For 3rd time, Sen. Ted Cruz introduces Congress term limit amendment

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has reintroduced a constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. It's his third time introducing such an amendment.

If passed, the amendment would limit U.S. senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

"The rise of political careerism in today's Congress is a sharp departure from what the Founders intended for our federal governing bodies," Cruz said. "I have long called for this solution for the brokenness of Washington, D.C., and I will continue fighting to hold career politicians accountable. As I have done in the past, I urge my colleagues to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification."

Cruz introduced similar amendments in January 2017 and January 2019. In December 2016, Cruz also published an op-ed with then-Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis in the Washington Post, arguing in favor of former President Donald Trump's campaign call for enacting congressional term limits to "drain the swamp."

Under the amendment, terms beginning before its passage would not count toward a representative's term limit.