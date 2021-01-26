 Skip to main content
For 3rd time, Sen. Ted Cruz introduces Congress term limit amendment
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has reintroduced a constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. It's his third time introducing such an amendment.

If passed, the amendment would limit U.S. senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

"The rise of political careerism in today's Congress is a sharp departure from what the Founders intended for our federal governing bodies," Cruz said. "I have long called for this solution for the brokenness of Washington, D.C., and I will continue fighting to hold career politicians accountable. As I have done in the past, I urge my colleagues to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Cruz introduced similar amendments in January 2017 and January 2019. In December 2016, Cruz also published an op-ed with then-Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis in the Washington Post, arguing in favor of former President Donald Trump's campaign call for enacting congressional term limits to "drain the swamp."

Under the amendment, terms beginning before its passage would not count toward a representative's term limit.

The senator from Texas is currently in his second term. If his proposed amendment was ratified, the soonest Cruz could be term-limited would be in 2036.

Term limit proposals dating back to the 1940s have historically failed. The amendment needs to be approved by both chambers of Congress by a two-thirds majority, as well as three-quarters of state legislatures or conventions. The 27th amendment, the most recent amendment to be ratified, was proposed on Sept. 25, 1789, and ratified on May 7, 1992.

